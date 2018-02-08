Sterling-Johns, Two Other Bouts Booked For UFC Fight Night 128

Aljamain Sterling and Brett Johns have a date to throw leather.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials have confirmed to Newsday that Sterling vs. Johns is set for UFC Fight Night 128 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. UFC Fight Night 128 takes place inside the Boardwalk Hall on April 21.

In his last outing, Sterling was on the wrong end of a devastating knockout courtesy of Marlon Moraes. It was the first finishing loss in Sterling’s professional mixed martial arts career. His bounce back fight will be no picnic.

Johns is undefeated with a record of 15-0. He took on Joe Soto back in December, winning via calf slicer submission. Johns has seven finishes in his 15 victories.

Middleweights Thiago Santos and David Branch are set to do battle on the card. Also, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Patrick Cummins will go one-on-one. The two were supposed to meet back at UFC 217, but Cummins had a staph infection.

