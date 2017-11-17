Aljamain Sterling vs. Marlon Moraes Set For UFC Fight Night 123

It looks like Aljamain Sterling has found his replacement opponent.

MMAJunkie.com is reporting that Sterling is set to clash with Marlon Moraes on Dec. 9. The bout will take place inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Moraes is filling in for Rani Yayha, who was pulled from the card due to an injury.

Sterling recently picked up the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Renan Barao via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Moraes found his first taste of success inside the Octagon. He nabbed a split decision victory over John Dodson. This bout will be featured on the UFC Fight Night 123 card.