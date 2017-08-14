Aljamain Sterling Wants Bout With Jimmie Rivera: ‘That’s The Proper Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling wants a piece of Jimmie Rivera.

Sterling is the seventh ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight, while Rivera holds the third spot. The “Funk Master” is coming off a unanimous decision win over former 135-pound champion Renan Barao. Meanwhile, Rivera defeated Thomas Almedia in an exciting tilt.

With T.J. Dillashaw likely next in line for a title shot and Dominick Cruz waiting for his turn, that leaves Rivera on the outside looking in. During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Sterling explained why a bout with “El Terror” makes sense (via MMA Weekly):

“I want Jimmie Rivera. I think that’s the proper fight. He’s talked a lot of (expletive) to me coming up on the regional scene, talking about my striking and that I’m not very good, overrated. He started with striking. I started with wrestling. I had to learn. Now that I”m here, I”m like, let’s go. Let’s see who can back up the talk now.”

Latest MMA News

‘Stipe is a Harder Fight For Jon Jones Than Brock Lesnar’ – Mike Winklejohn

0
Jon Jones should not be deterred in his efforts to fight former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, although incumbent champion Miocic is a harder...
John Lineker

Bryan Caraway Calls Out John Lineker on Twitter: “Don’t Hide”

0
UFC bantamweight stalwart Bryan Caraway appears to be ready to step back inside the octagon at some point in 2017 The number 6 ranked bantamweight...

Daniel Cormier Focusing on Jon Jones Trilogy Fight

0
Former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has spoken out for the first time after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 Cormier, who lost...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Wants Bout With Jimmie Rivera: ‘That’s The Proper Fight’

0
Aljamain Sterling wants a piece of Jimmie Rivera. Sterling is the seventh ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight, while Rivera holds the third spot. The...

Bruce Buffer Places Some Optimistic Bets on Conor McGregor

0
The "Voice of the Octagon" confirms that he will be putting his money where his mouth is in backing Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather...
Load more