Aljamain Sterling Wants Next Fight on UFC Main Card

With a 14-2 record and six wins in eight Octagon appearances, Aljamain Sterling believes he is deserving of a proper placement for his next fight.

That means off the prelims and UFC Fight Pass, and on the main card.

Sterling defeated former UFC champion Renan Barao recently at UFC 214. The bout aired on the prelims, and now, the 28-year-old New Yorker is demanding more.

“My next fight better be on the goddamn main card,” Sterling said in an interview with MMAjunkie Radio. “I’m not even kidding at this point. This is beyond ridiculous.”

Sterling has rebounded from a loss to Bryan Caraway and now is looking to take on Jimmie Rivera. Rivera (21-1) is unbeaten in five UFC fights, including a win over Urijah faber.

“I think I have a big enough name now,” Sterling said. “I’m eight fights into my UFC career. So, why not? Let’s start making some real money, man. I’m in this sport to change my life. I’m in this sport to to change my parents’ lives and the loved ones around me. That’s really what I care about. And I can’t do that if they keep putting me on these prelims.”