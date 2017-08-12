[WATCH] The Latest All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor

With just two weeks until the most talked about fight of 2017, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor go at it again on All Access

On Aug. 26, the opinions and expert pre-fight analysis will mean for nothing as both men square off inside the squared circle.

Mayweather, who is widely regarded to win the fight over a Mixed Martial Artist with zero pro boxing experience, has the opportunity to make history with a 50-0 record. The man tasked with preventing that from happening is the debutant, UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

In this latest episode of Showtime’s promotional series, McGregor almost frustratingly hits out at having just his fists to employ when he meets Mayweather:

“If you look at all of Floyd’s past opponents, they have all feared him, they have all given him respect. Me, I can strangle him inside five seconds…and that’s no joke,” McGregor said.

“I could snap him down, latch up his neck and sleep him in seconds. So, I don’t give a fuck about him, I don’t hold respect for him, I will not show him respect in the fight. I don’t think he lasts four rounds, that’s being honest. Not only do I think I will beat him, I think I will also make it look easy.”