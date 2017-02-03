UFC Fighters Invited to ‘Athlete Retreat’ in Organised by WME/IMG

UFC have announced that all 500+ active fighters are invited to attend a two-day UFC ‘Athlete Retreat’ organised by WME/IMG, in Las Vegas this May.

Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell are the joint-CEOs of WME/IMG, who now operate the UFC following a $4 billion takeover last year. Emanuel and Whitesell clearly aim to impress their employees with news that musicians, actors and celebrities also represented by WME/IMG will be attending the event.

All fighters will receive information pertaining to the new Performance Institute, which aims to take athlete performance and care to a level never seen in MMA. Promotion legend Forrest Griffin is UFC’s vice president for athlete development, and will have responsibility over tours of the new complex and HQ.

The UFC will still continue with its annual athlete summit, and the retreat will not take its place this year. Fighters will be afforded the chance to meet management and operations executives across a two-day period intended to bolster relations with new owners and the entire roster of athletes.

Reports confirm that dates for the retreat are still to be confirmed, although it is certain that the event will take place in May at the brand-new UFC campus in Las Vegas.