Alliance MMA Adds Victory FC to Stable of Promotions

Alliance MMA has acquired the assets of Victory FC, according to a report by MMAjunkie.

Victory FC general manager Ryan Stoddard confirmed the sell, which is expected to be formally announced on Thursday.

“There’s always a moment that we strive for as a business owner, and that’s to build it up to the point where you feel in a very good position to sell the company and continue to grow,” Stoddard said. “This was as great a time as ever. Alliance is a young company, so it’s great to get in with them early on. It provides a lot of infrastructure that a company like ours really needs, as we’ve really grown faster than we can keep up with in the last 20 months.”

Alliance MMA is the only publicly traded entity in MMA. They have previously secured the services of Cage Fury Fighting Championship, Combat Games MMA, Hoosier Fight Club and several others. Victory FC has a contract with UFC Fight Pass that is expected to remain signed through the transfer.

“Our contract (with UFC Fight Pass) runs for another three or four years,” Stoddard said. “We’re in deep with them. We don’t plan on going anywhere. They don’t plan on us going anywhere, and the future for Victory is truly and really brighter than ever. I’m excited to be a part of something bigger, as well as have the opportunity to see where we can take this thing.

Victory FC is the most profile acquisition by Alliance MMA, as they have hosted over 50 events and have been home to fighters such as Benson Henderson, Travis Browne, Anthony Smith and Tecia Torres.