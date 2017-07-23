Alonzo Menifield Talks Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Appearance

Alonzo Menifield was more than willing to snag a spot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Menifield will battle Daniel Jolly inside “The Ultimate Fighter” Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 25. The bout will air live on UFC Fight Pass. It’ll be his fourth professional mixed martial arts bout.

Speaking to James Lynch of Flo Combat, Menifield talked about receiving the call to inform him that he’d been offered a spot on the series:

“Yeah I felt like a big fight (was next), but not in this organization or for Dana White. I felt like maybe I’ll fight a bigger name, but as far as this happening no I didn’t imagine it. In fact, when they told me I was kind of shocked. I was in the bed sleeping and my manager had called me and told me. I was like, ‘no, no I’m fighting for LFA man.’ Because my trainer was trying to get me to do something else. And I was like, ‘no man I’m just gonna stay in this organization. I’m gonna fight then go to the UFC after.’ Then he said it was Dana White and it kind of woke me up.”

Jolly suffered back-to-back knockout losses under the UFC banner. Menifield said he isn’t surprised with being matched up against Jolly.

“I wasn’t surprised that he was an opponent. I’m actually thinking he should be in this position given his last two fights. So I’m not shocked to fight him at all. It’s pretty much a gamer for me and I’m excited to fight him.”