Eddie Alvarez: Conor McGregor ‘Can Put Floyd Mayweather Away’

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is a man who knows the danger of underestimating incumbent champion Conor McGregor

Alvarez was stopped by McGregor in the headline bout of UFC 205 in November 2016 following the Irishman’s pinpoint accuracy and devastating punching power.

The Philadelphia-native, speaking with the UFC, offered his thoughts on the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor bout. Alvarez, who lost his title to McGregor that night, believes that some are not giving McGregor the credit he deserves ahead of his boxing debut on Aug. 26:

“I think a lot of boxing fans are looking at Conor as if he’s never, ever boxed,” Alvarez said. “Even the way they’re talking seems that they’re writing him off like he never boxed. He boxed, he understands boxing. I just think his chance is going to happen in the first four rounds. And Conor can. I think you’re a fool if you don’t think Conor can put Floyd away. I think he can. I think he can land a punch and put Floyd away.”

While Alvarez firmly believes that McGregor has a genuine chance against a man many believe to be the greatest boxer of all time, that chance does begin to diminish the further the fight goes on:

“I think if it goes past the fourth round and gets into the fifth, sixth, seventh where it can become a technical boxing match, I think it could look one sided. Floyd’s the king of that. He’s the king of swimming and not getting wet. He can punch and not get hit. So if it goes further past five, six, seven, eight he could win by TKO. But I think before that time, that’s where Conor’s time is, in the first four rounds.”