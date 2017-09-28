Alvarez on UFC 216 Headliner: They’re Throwing Sh*t at The Wall

Eddie Alvarez doesn’t think too highly of the upcoming interim lightweight title bout.

On Oct. 7, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will mix it up inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two are set to clash for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout will headline UFC 216.

During a recent edition of UFC Unfiltered, Alvarez threw in his two cents on the significance of the bout (via MMAMania.com):

“It seems like with the interim belt, and the guys that are fighting for the interim belt, it just seems like they are throwing sh*t at the wall and hope it sticks. It seems that is where we are. I mean, the champion is not fighting, so these are the things you have to do while you wait. So we’re just trying to make a matchup here. In the meantime, me and Justin Gaethje is the biggest matchup in the lightweight division, the most exciting, even before this interim belt with these guys who are fighting. Me and Justin will be the most exciting fight in the division in the next couple of months until the champion comes back to defend the belt. So, right now we’re just buying time and trying to make a move because we are all going to be chasing after him.”