Amanda Bell Credits Patience For Bellator 181 Win Over Brittney Elkin

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Amanda Bell
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Amanda Bell is glad to get her second straight victory after rough stretch.

Bell took on Brittney Elkin inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. “The Lady Killer” earned a second-round TKO victory at Bellator 181.

After going winless since Nov. 2014, Bell finally nabbed a victory back in February of this year. Having emerged victorious in back-to-back outings, “The Lady Killer” explained to MMAJunkie.com what has been going right:

“One way or another, I’ve learned to be more patient. If I can finish it with my ground-and-pound, great, but there’s people who have become smart to it. Or there are people like me, who have a great defense against any kind of punches coming down on them. I used to let it frustrate me.”

As far as looking for finishes go, Bell would rather win by any means necessary.

“But I’ve learned to just feel like, if they’re not open in this position, then find a way to open them up and then start raining punches down. I just had to learn to slow it down a little bit and, again, be OK with being in there for three, four rounds, however long I have to be in there.”

