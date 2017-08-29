Amanda Nunes Brushes Off Critics of Her UFC 213 Pullout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Amanda Nunes is laughing off those who say she was too scared to fight Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213.

Back in June, Nunes was scheduled to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Shevchenko. “The Lioness” pulled out of the fight due to sinusitis despite being medically cleared to compete.

Now, Nunes will take on “Bullet” on Sept. 9 at UFC 215. Speaking to the media, Nunes talked about her critics (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(I’m) 10 years into my career, and right now I’m not going to fight because (I’m) mentally (not ready)? It doesn’t make any sense. … I fought her already. I know her style. We know the things we have to get better at, the holes in her game, and we’re working on that.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Thiago Santos

Report: Thiago Santos vs. Michal Materla Booked For UFC Fight Night 118

It appears a bout between Thiago Santos and Michal Materla is taking place in October. Combate has reported that Santos and Materla are set to...

Amanda Nunes Brushes Off Critics of Her UFC 213 Pullout

Amanda Nunes is laughing off those who say she was too scared to fight Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213. Back in June, Nunes was scheduled...
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub Discusses Backstage Argument With Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz didn't exactly have a friendly interaction recently. Following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor "Money Fight," many celebrities, fighters, and...
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Made Official For UFC 216 in Las Vegas

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye is now officially taking place at UFC 216. Earlier this month, a report surfaced claiming that VanZant and Eye were...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Third Jon Jones Bout: I Will Probably Run Out of Time

Daniel Cormier may never get the chance to fight Jon Jones again. Last month, Cormier lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title to...
Load more