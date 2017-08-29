Amanda Nunes Brushes Off Critics of Her UFC 213 Pullout

Amanda Nunes is laughing off those who say she was too scared to fight Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213.

Back in June, Nunes was scheduled to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Shevchenko. “The Lioness” pulled out of the fight due to sinusitis despite being medically cleared to compete.

Now, Nunes will take on “Bullet” on Sept. 9 at UFC 215. Speaking to the media, Nunes talked about her critics (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(I’m) 10 years into my career, and right now I’m not going to fight because (I’m) mentally (not ready)? It doesn’t make any sense. … I fought her already. I know her style. We know the things we have to get better at, the holes in her game, and we’re working on that.”