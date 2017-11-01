Amanda Nunes Would Like a Rematch With Cat Zingano

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wants to settle the score with the last woman to have beaten her, Cat Zingano

Unfortunately for Nunes, 2017 has been a year of ups and downs.

Having pulled out of her first scheduled appearance of the year against Valentina Shevchenko with injury, she then made things right the second time around with a split decision victory at UFC 215.

When Nunes’ next opponent, Raquel Pennington, broke her leg in a car accident it meant that the Brazilian would have to find a new replacement for her slot at the upcoming UFC 219 in December. Nunes’ team made a decision to take the rest of the year off, but may have already decided on who they want to take on next.

Cat Zingano was the last woman to beat Nunes back at UFC 178 in 2014, winning via an impressive TKO performance. For Nunes, a chance to overcome that loss may be on the cards still:

I would really like a rematch with you… I feel one more win would put you there — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) October 31, 2017

Nunes appears to be giving Zingano the green light, providing she can earn one more victory in the next few months.