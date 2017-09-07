Amanda Nunes Claims Her Looks Make Her Unpromotable

Nunes drew comparisons between her self and Ronda Rousey, who she believes was promoted due to her physical appearance

Despite a devastating victory over Rousey, Nunes believes that she will never reach the dizzying heights of fame that the former dominant champion at 135-pounds.

The Brazilian believes that the UFC fail to promote her to a level expected as a champion and that there is a clear reason for this (via YahooSports):

“The name of Ronda Rousey is No. 1 in the UFC and everyone knows this,” Nunes said. “I’m not famous like that. I’m a girl who loves to fight, that’s all. When you become a UFC fighter, you know it’s going to change a little and you’ll get a certain amount [of attention], but when you fight Ronda Rousey, they will promote her and no one else. It’s Ronda, Ronda, Ronda and not everyone else.”

Not that she desires that level of attention.

Nunes is strictly focused on her abilities as a fighter and is happy to enjoy the freedoms associated with being a fairly low-profile champion. While Rousey’s exploits brought her unparalleled success and fame, the incumbent bantamweight champion insists that there are also down sides to such exposure:

“I honestly don’t care in this moment. If they want to promote me, make me a focus, cool. That’s good for both of us and there would be more money for me, of course. But if no, if they don’t want to promote me, that’s cool, too. I have money. I made more money than I ever thought.

“And I would hate it if I had to get a bodyguard to be with me everywhere I go,” Nunes added. “No. I don’t want that. I want to be able to walk around like a normal person. I don’t want my family to have to go through that.”