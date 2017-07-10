Amanda Nunes’ Coach Blasts Critics of UFC 213 Pullout

Amanda Nunes’ coach isn’t happy with fans who say his fighter pulled out of UFC 213 due to fear.

This past Saturday night (July 8), Nunes was set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. Despite making weight, all was not well with “The Lioness.” She pulled out of the contest due to chronic sinusitis.

UFC President Dana White threw Nunes under the bus, saying doctors cleared her but she simply didn’t want to compete. He then went on to say that “The Lioness” will no longer headline UFC events. Some fans have gone as far as to say the champion chickened out.

Nunes’ coach Conan Silveira has heard enough of the criticisms. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Silveira blasted fans who believe she was exaggerating her illness:

“Critics and dumb people get together and form an opinion that doesn’t exist. Even fighters saying she was scared. Amanda is not scared of anyone. She retired Miesha Tate, she retired Ronda Rousey. Not to mention that she already beat Valentina by unanimous decision. How did she become scared now? Know the facts before you have your opinion.”

Silveira seem unfazed by White’s comments on his fighter and says only the champion’s words matter.

“If you have a mouth you can say whatever you want. Every person has their own opinion. What he said is what a promoter says. It was enough for him to hear the doctor clearing her, but at the end of the day, Amanda is the one who steps in there to fight. Opinions from everyone else are nothing but opinions. You have to respect her decision. She’s the champion. What everyone else says means nothing.”