Amanda Nunes: Cyborg Negotiations Going ‘Slow, Nothing Official’

Amanda Nunes Growing Impatient With Cyborg Negotiations

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has defeated the likes of Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey. For the Brazilian to take that next step, she believes a fight with reigning featherweight champion – and the No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter – Cris Cyborg is in order.

After Cyborg posted on social media that she has accepted the fight, Nunes was left looking like the one not wanting to compete. But that isn’t the case, as she told MMAjunkie recently.

“I wanted that fight; (Cyborg) didn’t even think about that when I decided to do it,” Nunes said. “I text Dana White, and I said I wanted that fight. I’m ready to go up. I wanted something big for my career, and I decided the next step would be Cyborg. But things, the negotiations have been so slow.

“I don’t know what is wrong, but I didn’t even see my contract yet. Nothing is official.”

The report also states that the UFC would like to pair the two up for an event in June from Brazil. Cyborg, meanwhile, mentioned UFC 226 and the same card as Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

Amanda Nunes is all-in for a move to featherweight for the contest.

“(I didn’t want a) catchweight at all; I’m going up to 145,” Nunes said. “I don’t want to make this so long – already it’s long. I’ve fought there before. My first fight in Strikeforce at 145 was against Julia Budd. Things worked very well for me. I’m a little bit over losing weight as well. I have to get on the diet and go down. I want to take a little break from that and go up.

“I think this is the best choice for me right now. And they don’t have nobody in my division.”

Do you think think we will see Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg in 2018?