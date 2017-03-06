Amanda Nunes: ‘I do Not Intend to Fight Cris Cyborg’

Amanda Nunes has pumped the brakes on a move to featherweight.

Nunes, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder, is likely headed towards a title defense against Valentina Shevchenko. “The Lioness” entertained a featherweight move when Cris Cyborg was flagged for a potential drug violation.

Now that Cyborg has been cleared to compete and free of any penalty, she may be next in line for a shot at the women’s 145-pound gold. Speaking with Flo Combat, Nunes said she doesn’t plan on trading leather with Cyborg: