Amanda Nunes: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense to be a Champion & be Afraid’

Amanda Nunes says she doesn’t fear any challenger, including Valentina Shevchenko.

Nunes, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder, is set to defend her title against Shevchenko at UFC 213 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8.

Speaking with A.G. Fight, Nunes said this is her era to shine (via Flo Combat):

“No matter what happens, I’m going to fight, I’m not afraid of anyone. It doesn’t make sense to be a champion and be afraid… I’m the champion, the people have to respect (me)… I’ve been on the other side, I’ve been the challenger, I worked hard (…). I respect the moment. I would never disrespect the champion, she is there for a reason. I was waiting for my moment. I think people have to respect the champion. This is why I’m going to discipline this girl, I’m going to show her that she has to wait for her moment. This is my moment.”

As far as her prediction for the bout goes, Nunes believes she’ll finish the title bout.

“Through that angle [on television] it’s hard to see, people just saw my hand and I was reputed to be evil. No, she was the one who started it all. But that’s part of the show and if someone didn’t want to watch this fight before, now they will want (to do) it. We will remember this fight because I did it with her. And this is one of the good things about MMA, we can make fans excited. This time, this fight is not going to the judges, I will finish this fight before (the last bell).”