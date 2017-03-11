Amanda Nunes Wanted to Laugh While Battering Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes has confessed that not only did she enjoy beating up former champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, but that it was funny.

Nunes recently spoke with Combate about the details of the Ronda Rousey fight, and how she was happy that the bout ended as early as it did:

“It was a 10-year old dream coming true. Surreal. It’s hard to explain, you just have to live it. It was perfect to walk out of the cage with my belt. It felt so good, you know? Every punch on that face made me want to want to laugh, but I kept myself together. It was great. When I was at UFC 198, in Curitiba, I promised all fans I would take the belt from Miesha Tate, defend it against Ronda and bring the belt to Brazil.”

Nunes is eyeing up her next defence and feels that the added factor of a Brazilian crowd would make the contest even more enjoyable: