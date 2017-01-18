Amanda Nunes Offers Ronda Rousey Words of Encouragement

In a bit of a change from previous interviews, UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes offered up words of encouragement to Ronda Rousey.

Nunes was a guest on “FOX 11 Los Angeles” recently and said she believes the former champion can return from her devastating defeat. The Brazilian finished Rousey in the first round at UFC 207 last month.

“I already passed this moment in my career. It’s harder to lose but if you be strong, you’ll be able to come back like I did,” she said. “Make some changes, adjust. The passion in her life, the family has to be with her. The base is very important. Make some changes in her camp, move to another gym and come back strong.”

Nunes was referring to the 2014 third round loss she suffered at the hands of Cat Zingano. Zingano went on to challenge Rousey for the title, while the 28-year-old Nunes has won each o her last five, including four via finish vs. Rousey, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann and Shayna Baszler.

“When I landed I saw, in that moment I saw in her eyes she was done,” Nunes said. “That (first strike) was the moment that I saw something. Scared. Scared if I connect the other hand because it was the jab.”