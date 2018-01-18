Amanda Nunes on Desire to Fight Cris Cyborg: ‘It’s Not Personal’

A potential “super fight” between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes isn’t likely to be personal.

Cyborg is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight ruler. Nunes is the women’s bantamweight title holder. Both world-class athletes have shown interest in fighting one another.

During a recent open workout session, Nunes said there is no drama between her and Cyborg (via MMAFighting.com):

“Honestly, I think she wants this fight. And it’s the fight UFC wants. I want this fight to be good. I don’t have anything against her. At all. I think this is a business deal. After the fight we can have a beer, you know what I mean? It’s not personal.”