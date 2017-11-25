Amanda Nunes on UFC’s Marketing: They Want Cute Little Girls

Amanda Nunes isn’t thrilled with the marketing team at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nunes is the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She last competed back in September, defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko. “The Lioness” successfully retained the gold via split decision.

The champion isn’t exactly feeling the love, however. Speaking to A.G Fight, Nunes said the UFC is only interested in promoting models (via Flo Combat):

“There’s a point where, sometimes, I’d rather wait a bit and get a fight that sells. It’s all about pay-per-view, everything revolves around that and I don’t really get a part of that. I don’t really fit the profile of a UFC champion, but they have to do [business] with me, even though they’re never going to promote me to a level like they did Ronda Rousey or Holly Holm. They want blondies, cute little girls who fight and take pictures. Let’s face it, I have to face the girls who sell best.”