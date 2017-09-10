Amanda Nunes Reflects on Her Victory at UFC 215 vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes gave herself a passing grade for her performance at UFC 215 Saturday night.

Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight title with a split decision over Valentina Shevchenko in the main event. The two were supposed to fight earlier this year, but the Brazilian was forced out with an illness.

“I’m a new champion. I have to evolve a lot. This was my first five round fight. I think I did really well. People thought I couldn’t do five rounds,” she said on the FOX Sports post-fight show. “My strategy was to be calm, do the work and then get the takedowns. The first kick, I hurt my feet and had to slow down. I finished the fight strong and kept my belt.”

Like Shevchenko, who said she suffered a dislocated finger in the first round, Nunes also remarked about an injury during the fight.

“The first kick, I hurt my foot,” she said. “But I went to get my takedowns.”