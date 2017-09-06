Amanda Nunes Says Fighters Need to be Diligent With USADA

Amanda Nunes is warning her fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athletes to be cautious when putting stuff in their bodies.

Since the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) stepped in, fighters have been flagged for more than just steroids. Many fighters have been popped for supplements that didn’t causes issues under the previous regime.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Nunes talked about fighters needing to be more aware of the supplements they take (via Flo Combat):

“Athletes have to be very careful with these things. It’s very important. You can’t take anything. Even in supplementation, the athlete thinks there is nothing wrong with it and takes it, so we have to be always careful and stay in contact with USADA. If you don’t have that direct contact you will go through your manager, have the manager stay connected and that’s where you’ll be policing those things.”