Amanda Nunes Says She Wants to See Cris Cyborg Hold UFC Gold

Amanda Nunes would rather rule the roost at 135 pounds, than meet Cris Cyborg unprepared in the women’s featherweight division.

Nunes will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on July 8. The two are set to meet again inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213.

There was a time when “The Lioness” was teasing being a two-division champion, but she’s only interested in fighting Germaine de Randamie (via MMAFighting.com):

“I want to see Cyborg with this belt. I’m not interested in fighting her. I’m not interested in fighting her. I’m interested in fighting the girl who has the belt now. After my next fight, we’ll see what happens.”

Nunes went on to explain why a bout with Cyborg isn’t in the cards at the moment.

“I’d have to do a lot of things to fight Cyborg. Cyborg is way heavier, way bigger than me. I’d have to change all my training style to fight Cyborg. This is another thing I’d have to go over with my coaches.”