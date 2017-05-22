Amanda Nunes Says She Wants to See Cris Cyborg Hold UFC Gold

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes would rather rule the roost at 135 pounds, than meet Cris Cyborg unprepared in the women’s featherweight division.

Nunes will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on July 8. The two are set to meet again inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213.

There was a time when “The Lioness” was teasing being a two-division champion, but she’s only interested in fighting Germaine de Randamie (via MMAFighting.com):

“I want to see Cyborg with this belt. I’m not interested in fighting her. I’m not interested in fighting her. I’m interested in fighting the girl who has the belt now. After my next fight, we’ll see what happens.”

Nunes went on to explain why a bout with Cyborg isn’t in the cards at the moment.

“I’d have to do a lot of things to fight Cyborg. Cyborg is way heavier, way bigger than me. I’d have to change all my training style to fight Cyborg. This is another thing I’d have to go over with my coaches.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes Says She Wants to See Cris Cyborg Hold UFC Gold

0
Amanda Nunes would rather rule the roost at 135 pounds, than meet Cris Cyborg unprepared in the women's featherweight division. Nunes will defend her Ultimate...
Joanne Calderwood

Cynthia Calvillo’s Smirk Gives Joanne Calderwood Added Motivation

0
For Joanne Calderwood, a simple facial expression is all she needs to read an underlying message. Calderwood is scheduled to meet Cynthia Calvillo inside the The...
Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown

0
The countdown to UFC Fight Night 109 has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). On Sunday (May 28),...
Conor McGregor Praise

Quote: ‘Conor McGregor is One of The Best Boxers I’ve Ever Seen’

0
The man Conor McGregor once ripped is giving him a ton of praise. When McGregor was set to fight Eddie Alvarez for the Ultimate Fighting...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt on UFC Lawsuit: ‘This Sh*t is Going All The Way’

0
Mark Hunt isn't letting up on his fight against performance enhancing drug (PED) use in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Hunt was last seen competing...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense to be a Champion & be Afraid’

0
Amanda Nunes says she doesn't fear any challenger, including Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder, is...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Feels Rory MacDonald Can Spark Canadian MMA Market Again

0
Bellator President Scott Coker has a star welterweight in Rory MacDonald, who could reignite the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene in Canada. This past Friday...
Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell: ‘I Don’t See Why I Shouldn’t Get That World Title Shot Next’

0
Linton Vassell feels he deserves a shot at Bellator gold after earning his third straight win. Vassell is coming off a third-round submission victory over...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Says GSP is The Best Fight For Him in Any Situation

0
Tyron Woodley knows Demian Maia should be next, but he's still eyeing Georges St-Pierre. "The Chosen One" will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Unimpressed by Stipe Miocic’s UFC 211 Performance

0
Francis Ngannou saw Stipe Miocic's first-round TKO win at UFC 211 and he feels it leaves a lot to be desired. Ngannou, who is currently...
Load more