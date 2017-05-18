Amanda Nunes Says She Was Provoked Before Mushing Valentina Shevchenko

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “Summer Kickoff” presser was a wild one and Amanda Nunes played a role in all the drama.

Nunes will defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8. The first time the two met, Nunes took a unanimous decision victory. At UFC 213, they’ll meet again

Things got testy between the two when “The Lioness” mushed the face of “Bullet” with her fist. During a recent media luncheon, Nunes explained her actions (via MMAFighting.com):

“You guys never see me do that before. If she didn’t touch me, nothing is gonna happen. Imagine in that situation, a lot of emotions involved, somebody touches your face. It’s not cool. I kind of responded in that moment. It was more than (what) she did to me, but I reacted.”

“The Lioness” admitted she acted in the heat of the moment, but that it was retaliation.

“You never know, especially how you feel in that moment and somebody talks so much sh*t about you and touches you, your face. At that angle, you guys couldn’t see it that well, but I felt it.”

Nunes’ rematch with Shevchenko will mark her second women’s bantamweight title defense.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone is Going For ‘Fight of The Everything’ Against Robbie Lawler

0
Donald Cerrone is expecting a barn burner in his bout with Robbie Lawler. The two welterweight fan favorites will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes Says She Was Provoked Before Mushing Valentina Shevchenko

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "Summer Kickoff" presser was a wild one and Amanda Nunes played a role in all the drama. Nunes will defend...
Dustin Poirier Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier on UFC 211 Bout: ‘There Was Still a Lot of Fight Left...

0
Dustin Poirier feels he could've sealed the deal at UFC 211 if unfortunate circumstances didn't get in the way. At UFC 211 inside the American...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry on Matt Brown: ‘I Would Smash That Man’

0
Mike Perry is still eyeing a bout with Matt Brown. "Platinum" is coming off a highlight reel knockout over Jake Ellenberger last month at UFC...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov on Volkan Oezdemir: ‘I Cant Talk Poorly About Him’

0
Misha Cirkunov isn't interested in talking trash before his next bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight prospect will meet Volkan Oezdemir inside the Ericsson Globe...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Applies For Boxing License in State of Nevada

0
Conor McGregor has already been issued his boxing license in California, but Nevada is what he's really after. McGregor recently signed a deal to fight...
Ronda Rousey

Demetrious Johnson Slams Ronda Rousey: ‘Grow The F*ck up’

1
Demetrious Johnson isn't fond of how Ronda Rousey handled her downfall in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Mighty Mouse" is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Made Official

0
The weigh-in results for Bellator 179 are in. Tomorrow night (May 19), Bellator 179 will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England....
Billy Swanson

Billy Swanson on UMMAF Tournament: ‘It’s Gonna be Tough on Anyone’s Body’ (Exclusive)

0
Billy Swanson is gearing up for the UMMAF tournament. From May 26-28, Valor Fights will hold the UMMAF National Championship Tournament. The action is set...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Signs To Fight Floyd Mayweather (Statement)

4
Conor McGregor has signed on the dotted line, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Load more