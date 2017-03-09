Amanda Nunes Says Valentina Shevchenko Can Wait Until She is Ready

Amanda Nunes’ 2016 included the capturing of the UFC bantamweight championship and the destruction of Ronda Rousey in what was the greatest year in her career.
Nunes is currently winding down and spending time with loved ones following an incredible year which included a victory over Shevchenko and two future UFC hall-of-famers in Rousey and Miesha Tate. A rematch with #1 contender Shevchenko, who has openly claimed that the champion is ducking her, looks likely for 2017.
The champ at 135 pounds is ready for all comers, but only on her own terms (via MMAJunkie):
“I’m on vacation right now … I’m not just going to come back and fight because Valentina wants. It’s not like that,” Nunes said. “I have my time to enjoy and be with my family, like she has, as well. … This is a moment I want to rest a little bit.
“Last year I fought three times, and this year I want to take a little rest and come back in the middle of the year. If it’s going to be Valentina, I don’t have any problem. I will be ready for her. I don’t think she knows how excited I’ll be to come back. But I really respect my body right now, and I’m taking some days off.”