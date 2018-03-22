Amanda Nunes Unfazed by Past Training Link Ahead of UFC 224

Amanda Nunes isn’t worried about a training link with Raquel Pennington before their title clash.

Nunes will put her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title on the line against Pennington at UFC 224. The bout will be held inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’ll be “The Lioness'” third title defense.

There’s something interesting to note ahead of the 135-pound title bout. Nunes once trained with Tecia Torres. This is significant, because Torres is Pennington’s fiancee.

Speaking to the media during her scrum, Nunes said it won’t play a factor come May 12 (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t think it matters that much. When the door closes, only me and ‘Rocky’ know what’s going down. We think we know each other, but we don’t know because we never fought before, we never trained together before. It’s going to be a surprise for both of us. I know we’re going to be ready, but things are going to happen. Somebody has to win, and I know everything she brings, I’m going to be ready. I did train with Tecia (at American Top Team), and we were close in the gym. But stepping in that cage, no one knows what’s going down.”

It’s clear that Nunes still supports Torres. At UFC on FOX 28 last month, Torres took on Jessica Andrade in the co-main event. Nunes could be seen in the crowd cheering on Torres throughout the fight.

Do you think the fact that Amanda Nunes trained with Tecia Torres will impact her UFC 224 title defense?