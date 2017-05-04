Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Being Worked on For UFC 213

UFC 213 may be getting even more stacked with Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Nunes and Shevchenko. MMAFighting.com learned of the news through sources.

Shevchenko earned a title opportunity when she submitted Julianna Pena back in January. It was Shevchenko’s seventh win in eight fights. Her only loss in that span was to Nunes. It was that bout that earned “The Lioness” a shot at Miesha Tate’s 135-pound gold. Nunes earned a first-round submission win to capture the title.

In her last bout, Nunes finished former women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds back in Dec. 2016 at UFC 207. The successful title defense earned Nunes her second straight “Performance of the Night” bonus.

UFC 213 will feature a male bantamweight title bout between champion Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw. The card will also see the third bout between former UFC heavyweight title holder Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem.

Welterweights Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone are set to throw leather at the event. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and 38-fight veteran Jim Miller have also been slated for the card. UFC 213 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8.