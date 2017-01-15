Amanda Nunes Wants Winner of Inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Title Bout

A little over a week ago, reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes teased moving up to featherweight to face the inaugural champion. Now, “The Lioness” has issued a challenge.

Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion Holly Holm will be fighting for gold again when she battles Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208. The winner will become the first UFC women’s 145-pound title holder.

Nunes took to her Twitter account in hopes of “making women’s mixed martial arts history.” Check it out:

I'm ready to make wmma history…. I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — Amanda🦁Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017

UFC 208 will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11.

Nunes is coming off a 48-second destruction of Ronda Rousey. This made her become just the second fighter in the UFC to successfully retain her women’s bantamweight championship. She first won the title against Miesha Tate at UFC 200 with a first-round submission.

Nunes has had no problem talking down “Rowdy” after pasting her in less than a minute. She even questioned how Rousey made it as far as she did. This drew the ire of Cat Zingano, who said the champion was being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful.”

Zingano and Nunes competed against each other at UFC 178 back in Sept. 2014. Nunes got off to a great start, but she faded down the stretch. This allowed Zingano to come back. Once she was in mount, she dropped some hard elbows and continued the onslaught until the fight was stopped.

On Jan. 28, No. 1 ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena will go head-to-head on a UFC on FOX card in Denver. The winner of that fight will likely face Nunes for the title.

If the UFC decides to make Nunes defend her title before moving up, Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson would have no problem being next in line.