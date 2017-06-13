Amanda Ribas Admits She Cried When Her UFC Contract Arrived

Amanda Ribas didn’t hide her emotions when she found out she was going to be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Ribas is scheduled to go one-on-one with Juliana Lima inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale on July 7.

In a recent interview with A.G. Fight, Ribas detailed her reaction to hearing her UFC contract had been delivered (via Flo Combat):

“Alex [Davis] called me and said the contract had arrived. Then I cried, right? Because it is the beginning of the realization of a dream. I called my father. I told him and everyone stopped at the gym and they cried too. I came from a small town, and for me, it is an overcoming. There in the south of Minas we think this is not even possible. Getting signed with the UFC is an example for everyone there that it is possible. The first thing I did was cry a lot [laughs].”