Amanda Ribas Admits She Cried When Her UFC Contract Arrived

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Amanda Ribas
Image via Amanda Ribas' Twitter account

Amanda Ribas didn’t hide her emotions when she found out she was going to be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Ribas is scheduled to go one-on-one with Juliana Lima inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale on July 7.

In a recent interview with A.G. Fight, Ribas detailed her reaction to hearing her UFC contract had been delivered (via Flo Combat):

“Alex [Davis] called me and said the contract had arrived. Then I cried, right? Because it is the beginning of the realization of a dream. I called my father. I told him and everyone stopped at the gym and they cried too. I came from a small town, and for me, it is an overcoming. There in the south of Minas we think this is not even possible. Getting signed with the UFC is an example for everyone there that it is possible. The first thing I did was cry a lot [laughs].”

Latest MMA News

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Says UFC Officials Weren’t Upset With Punch at Press Conference

0
Kevin Lee claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wasn't mad at him for punching Michael Chiesa during the "Summer Kickoff" press conference. Things got heated...
Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia Talks About Lessons Learned From Ronda Rousey Loss

0
Bethe Correia feels things ended up being alright for her in the long run after her quick knockout loss to Ronda Rousey back in...
Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas Admits She Cried When Her UFC Contract Arrived

0
Amanda Ribas didn't hide her emotions when she found out she was going to be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Ribas is scheduled...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson Wants Gegard Mousasi ‘If The Terms Are Right’

0
Derek Brunson is seeing green in a clash with Gegard Mousasi. Brunson is coming off a quick knockout victory over Daniel Kelly at UFC Fight...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker: Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Offering Different Experience

0
Bellator President Scott Coker believes the additions of Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo add a significant boost to the booth. Sean Grande recently announced that...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Reveals Why he Didn’t Attend Recent Bellator NYC Presser

0
Wanderlei Silva has offered a reason as to why he didn't attend the recent Bellator NYC press conference in California. "The Axe Murderer" is set...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Wonders How Hurt Cody Garbrandt Really is

1
T.J. Dillashaw has his doubts over the severity of Cody Garbrandt's back injury. Dillashaw was set to challenge "No Love" on July 8 inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away Following Fight With Diabetes

0
Camille Jones, the mother of Jon Jones has died. She was also the mother of National Football League (NFL) stars Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones....
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on UFC Interim Title: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

0
Michael Bisping isn't losing sleep over the upcoming interim middleweight title bout. "The Count" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound ruler, but he's...
Conor McGregor

Quote: ‘McGregor Has a Puncher’s Chance’ Against Mayweather

0
The general consensus is that if Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Maywather, it's in landing a big shot clean. Jens Pulver shares those views....
Load more