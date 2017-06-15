Amanda Ribas Pulled From TUF 25 Finale Following USADA Flag

Amanda Ribas will no longer be competing on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) have informed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) of Ribas’ potential drug violation. As a result, she has been pulled from the card and a replacement search is underway.

The UFC provided a statement, which you can see below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Amanda Ribas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7, 2017. Ribas was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Fighter Finale in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. Because of her potential anti-doping violation and the proximity to that event, Ribas has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

Ribas was originally scheduled to take on Juliana Lima on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the event.