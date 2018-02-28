Amazon Prime Video To Begin Selling UFC PPV’s Starting This Weekend

Amazon has announced a new partnership with the UFC that will see UFC’s monthly pay-per-view offerings available for purchase at Amazon Prime Video.

Starting this weekend with UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, customers can order UFC pay-per-views for $64.99 and stream them on televisions, tablets, mobile devices and desktops/laptops via Amazon Prime Video (app + website).

It’s another bold step by the internet giant, which already produces original movies and television series in addition to archived content from traditional studios.

Here is the official press release sent in by Amazon:

Amazon Prime Video is bringing UFC Pay-Per-View events to customers in the U.S., beginning March 3 with UFC 222: CYBORG vs. KUNITSKAYA. UFC Pay-Per-View events are available for purchase on Prime Video on an event-by-event basis, with no Prime membership required. Beginning today, customers can pre-order UFC 222 for $64.99 by visiting www.amazon.com/UFC.

Amazon customers now have a convenient and flexible option to watch UFC’s premier events in their living room or on their mobile device or computer. With no additional apps to download and no new passwords to remember, customers can easily find, order and enjoy live UFC action across more than 600 devices on the Prime Video app for TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes and connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices and online.

UFC Pay-Per-View events on Prime Video will be available for pre-order and can be purchased up to four hours after the start of the live program. Customers will have rewind capability of up to an hour during the live event and will have access to replay coverage after its conclusion for 24 hours.

UFC Pay-Per-View events, which feature the sport’s top matchups and athletes, include several Main Card fights on a near-monthly basis throughout the year. Main Card matchups scheduled for UFC 222 are:

· Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

· Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega

· Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath

· Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski

· Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira

For more information on UFC 222, visit: http://www.ufc.com/event/UFC-222

UFC Pay-Per-View events join a great selection of live and on-demand sports content available on Prime Video. Prime Original Series Le Mans: Racing is Everything, GRAND PRIX Driver and two seasons of the behind-the-scenes NFL show All or Nothing are available now on Prime Video, at no additional cost to Prime members. Through Amazon Channels, Prime members can watch sports content by subscribing to services such as SI TV and CBS All Access in the U.S. and the Eurosport Player in the U.K. and Germany. This year, Prime Video will also deliver live and on-demand coverage of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and the Next Gen ATP Finals to customers in more than 200 countries and territories. In June, Prime members in the U.K. and Ireland can watch live and on-demand content covering the ATP’s Queen’s Club Championships and Eastbourne International on Prime Video, as part of an ATP partnership that will feature 37 ATP World Tour events annually beginning in 2019. Prime Original Series featuring the New Zealand All Blacks, Manchester City F.C. and University of Michigan football are also coming to Prime Video later this year.