ATT Co-Founder Confirms Departure, Makes own Statement on Colby Covington

Ricardo Liborio helped found American Top Team, which ultimately gave Colby Covington the opportunity to train with some of the best fighters in the world.

Now, Liborio has distanced himself from ATT after Covington sounded off against Brazilian this past weekend following his win over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119.

“I feel that I must make a statement in light of the comments made by Colby Convigton along with the amount of messages sent to me from Brazil, the United States, and from all over the world,” he posted on Instagram. “I’m here to state that I am no longer with American Top Team. Also, I absolutely do not condone any behavior that instigates hate, prejudice, or bullying of any kind. It upsets me to see the sport taking this direction of blatant disrespect. It’s unsportsmanlike, but it also fosters and promotes a culture of cruelty towards others. Combat Sports should always represent the qualities of humility, empathy, and respect.

“I dedicated my life to the Martial arts, and to the formation and growth of this team. I can not discuss at this time the reasons for my departure from ATT. At some point, I will. For the time being, I want the members of ATT to know that they will always be in my heart.”

Covington has since issues an “apology” to the Brazilian fans for his comments made inside the Octagon. He also faces possible sanctions and penalties from the UFC’s Code of Conduct team.