American Top Team Make an Appearance on Global Force Wrestling’s Destination X

Dan Lambert, Colby Covington and other members of American Top Team appeared at Global Force Wrestling’s Destination X event to confront Jeff Jarrett.

Bobby Lashley, who trains with ATT and is a member of the Impact Wrestling active roster, was also present during the backstage altercation. Lashley is signed to Bellator MMA.

American Top Team was previously featured on an edition of The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Blackzilians camp.