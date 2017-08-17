American Top Team Make an Appearance on Global Force Wrestling’s Destination X

Dan Lambert, Colby Covington and other members of American Top Team appeared at Global Force Wrestling’s Destination X event to confront Jeff Jarrett.
Bobby Lashley, who trains with ATT and is a member of the Impact Wrestling active roster, was also present during the backstage altercation. Lashley is signed to Bellator MMA.
At @IMPACTWRESTLING with @AmericanTopTeam crew @ColbyCovMMA @GleisonTibauMMA to support @fightbobby tonight in Orlando. Let's go! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/FQR0hWamPs
— Alex Corbisiero (@AlexCorbs) August 17, 2017
American Top Team was previously featured on an edition of The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Blackzilians camp.