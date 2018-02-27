American Top Team Recruiting Mike Perry, Colby Covington Goes Silent

“Platinum” Mike Perry dropped a unanimous decision to Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night Orlando on Saturday. It was the 2nd straight loss for Perry, who also dropped a unanimous decision loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in December.

UFC welterweight and man of ill-repute, Colby Covington, took to Twitter following the bout.

Hey @PlatinumPerry, maybe having your ratchet horse faced girlfriend as your head trainer isn't the smartest idea on planet earth. But hey, when you're the product of cousins fucking in Ocala FL how strong can your decision making skills be? #UFCOrlando — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 25, 2018

“Platinum” Mike Perry and “the Platinum Princess” Danielle Nickerson

Covington’s comments were directed towards Danielle Nickerson, Perry’s girlfriend. Nickerson is always a presence in Perry’s corner and could be heard enthusiastically calling out for her fighter to break Max Griffin’s leg over the weekend.

Nickerson is recognized by the United States Pro Tennis Association as a professional and runs tennis programs when not cornering Perry. She offered up the following response to Covington’s comments.

Just Horsing Around 😏

American Top Team Recruiting Mike Perry

Covington has been openly antagonizing MMA fans since referring to Brazilian fans as “filthy animals” and subsequently getting a boomerang thrown at his head by Fabricio Werdum last year.

He also pinned a tweet with a Star Wars spoiler to the top of his Twitter page in December.

Covington’s own team, American Top Team, has countered his statements by openly recruiting Mike Perry to come train with them. Meanwhile, Covington has gone radio silent on social media ever since.

ATT’s strength coach, Phil Daru, posted the following:

Din Thomas, another coach for American Top Team, echoed Daru’s sentiment.

I tried to holla at @PlatinumPerry a year ago. I've been down with him since back in the day. He know I F with him. https://t.co/XhgaVLNY2m — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) February 25, 2018

Recent PFL signee, Will Brooks, posted the following:

I second and third that. Got my vote coach. Yo @PlatinumPerry never hurts to get a new view on things. https://t.co/qEkRfVayVQ — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 25, 2018

Mike Perry Responds to Colby Covington

Following his loss to Max Griffin over the weekend, Perry took to Twitter to comment on what comes next for him.

Back to the drawing board. I’m gonna enjoy some time off. Good job @maxPAINmma . . . The love and support from my friends and loved ones is great and that’s all that matters right now. I’m still me so if you hating #DigAHole #JumpRightIn — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 25, 2018

The next morning, Perry responded to Covington.

And I still have more followers than. @ColbyCovMMA — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 25, 2018

Perry has yet to comment on the attempts made by American Top Team to recruit him.

The video of Fabricio Werdum throwing a boomerang at Colby Covington is below.