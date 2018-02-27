American Top Team Recruiting Mike Perry, Colby Covington Goes Silent

“Platinum” Mike Perry dropped a unanimous decision to Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night Orlando on Saturday. It was the 2nd straight loss for Perry, who also dropped a unanimous decision loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in December.

UFC welterweight and man of ill-repute, Colby Covington, took to Twitter following the bout.

“Platinum” Mike Perry and “the Platinum Princess” Danielle Nickerson

Covington’s comments were directed towards Danielle Nickerson, Perry’s girlfriend. Nickerson is always a presence in Perry’s corner and could be heard enthusiastically calling out for her fighter to break Max Griffin’s leg over the weekend.

Nickerson is recognized by the United States Pro Tennis Association as a professional and runs tennis programs when not cornering Perry. She offered up the following response to Covington’s comments.

Just Horsing Around 😏

American Top Team Recruiting Mike Perry

Covington has been openly antagonizing MMA fans since referring to Brazilian fans as “filthy animals” and subsequently getting a boomerang thrown at his head by Fabricio Werdum last year.

He also pinned a tweet with a Star Wars spoiler to the top of his Twitter page in December.

Covington’s own team, American Top Team, has countered his statements by openly recruiting Mike Perry to come train with them. Meanwhile, Covington has gone radio silent on social media ever since.

ATT’s strength coach, Phil Daru, posted the following:

Din Thomas, another coach for American Top Team, echoed Daru’s sentiment.

Recent PFL signee, Will Brooks, posted the following:

Mike Perry Responds to Colby Covington

Following his loss to Max Griffin over the weekend, Perry took to Twitter to comment on what comes next for him.

The next morning, Perry responded to Covington.

Perry has yet to comment on the attempts made by American Top Team to recruit him.

The video of Fabricio Werdum throwing a boomerang at Colby Covington is below.

