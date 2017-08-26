Amir Khan Says Conor McGregor is Endangering Himself Tonight (Aug. 26)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Amir Khan
Image Credit: Getty Images

Amir Khan warns that Conor McGregor is putting himself in danger tonight (Aug. 26).

McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While many feel McGregor may not fight again after tonight due to money, Khan has a bit of a different opinion.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Khan explained why McGregor needs to be careful in this fight:

“Looking at it as a fight, I just think that Mayweather is going to school him. After two rounds Mayweather is going to know exactly what McGregor is doing in the fight and he’s going to clean him. That’s why I’m saying that he needs to think about himself in this fight because if he gets seriously injured, he might not be the same fighter ever again. He might never fight again.”

