Among Other Things, Paige VanZant Dealing with Herniated Disc

Paige VanZant’s flyweight debut vs. Jessica Eye is no longer scheduled for next month at UFC 216.

And from the sounds of it, VanZant might be sidelined for longer than she wants.

When it rains it pours. Herniated disc, double ear infection, sinus infection, pink eye and ringworm all right now! 😡 send me good vibes. — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) September 26, 2017

Obviously, the ear infections, sinus infections, pink eye and ringworm will all go away with antibiotics, but the herniated disc could be more of both a short-term and long-term issue for VanZant.

The 23-year-old has gone 1-2 over her last three fights, falling to Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas around a knockout vs. Bec Rawlings. VanZant is 7-3 overall and 4-2 inside the Octagon.