An $880,000 Bet Was Placed on Mayweather to Beat McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Getty Images

The anonymous punter is so confident that Floyd Mayweather will beat Conor McGregor that they have parted with $880,000 in order to make $160,000 back

Las Vegas betting terminals can expect a flurry of bets in the next two weeks on the event of the year, but this one appears to be the highest publicized bet on Mayweather vs. McGregor.

ABC News reported that the ticket, which is expected to pay out over $1 million dollars if successful, was placed at the South Point in Las Vegas:

“The original ticket showed only a $120,000 profit, instead of the correct $160,000 that would come from the wager. The misprint was caused by a rule in South Point’s bookmaking system that does not permit payouts of greater than $1 million, according to sportsbook director Chris Andrews. The total payout, should Mayweather prevail, would be $1.04 million. The book rewrote two separate bets for $440,000 each to rectify the issue.” 

Will this one be beaten in the next two weeks? It is highly doubtful that we will see a similar sum bet on McGregor, but who knows?

