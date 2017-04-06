Anastasia Yankova on Bellator 176 Bout: ‘I’m Glad to Come Back & Fight For Italian Fans’

Anastasia Yankova is expressing joy in returning to Italy to compete.

Yankova is set to do battle with Elina Kallionidou inside the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy. The bout takes place this Saturday night (April 8) and will be the co-main event of Bellator 176. This is going to be the second time Yankova has had a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout in Italy.

Her first bout in Italy was back in April 2016. She defeated Anjela Pink by submission in the first round. Yankova told MMA Latest News that she’s excited to give the fans in Italy a show once again: