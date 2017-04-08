Anastasia Yankova Tops Elina Kallionidou by Unanimous Decision

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Anastasia Yankova
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Elina Kallionidou and Anastasia Yankova shared the cage in the co-main event of Bellator 176.

Yankova immediately pressed the action. She moved forward with strikes and a kick to the body. Yankova pressed Kallionidou against the fence momentarily. Kallionidou was able to land a left hand, but she was pressed towards the cage again. The two separated quickly. Kallionidou went for a jumping kick, but it was blocked.

A superman punch from Kallionidou missed the mark. Yankova landed a combination off a clinch break. A spinning backfist from Kallionidou didn’t reach the target and she was taken down seconds later. Yankova had a knee on belly, but went back to side control. She held top control until the bell rang.

The second stanza began and Kallionidou again went for a jumping kick. She missed a lead elbow. Yankova ate a spinning backfist before pressing her opponent against the fence. Kallionidou reversed the position, but it was brief. Yankova got a hold of a body lock, but Kallionidou escaped. A front kick landed for Yankova before being pushed against the cage. A hard body kick connected for Yankova towards the end of round two.

The final round was underway and Yankova went high with a kick.  She landed a leg kick and pushed forward. Kallionidou had control against the cage briefly, but Yankova reversed. They separated but were right back to the clinch shortly after. Yankova went for a standing guillotine choke, but couldn’t do anything with it. She landed two leg kicks. A spinning backfist connected for Kallionidou. The final bell rang with both fighters in the clinch.

All three judges scored the fight for Yankova.

Final Result: Anastasia Yankova def. Elina Kallionidou via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

