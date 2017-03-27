And Still: Stipe Miocic Says He’s ‘Walking Out The Champ’ at UFC 211

Stipe Miocic has no plans of giving up his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title.

Miocic is no stranger to Junior dos Santos. The No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight will challenge Miocic for the 265-pound gold. The two fought back in Dec. 2014 and “Cigano” was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The rematch will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. It’ll be the main event of UFC 211. Speaking with MMA Latest News, Miocic said this time the result will swing in his favor: