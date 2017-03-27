And Still: Stipe Miocic Says He’s ‘Walking Out The Champ’ at UFC 211

Stipe Miocic has no plans of giving up his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title.
Miocic is no stranger to Junior dos Santos. The No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight will challenge Miocic for the 265-pound gold. The two fought back in Dec. 2014 and “Cigano” was awarded the unanimous decision victory.
The rematch will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. It’ll be the main event of UFC 211. Speaking with MMA Latest News, Miocic said this time the result will swing in his favor:
“I think every time you lose, which you try not to lose, but if you do lose, that definitely is a blessing because it does help. Sometimes it shows you’re human when you think you’re unstoppable. That fight definitely showed me a lot about myself and a lot about my heart and my pride, and I know I can get better. I’m just scratching the surface. We fought three years ago in 2014. Great fight, he won the fight, nothing I can do about it. I’ve definitely progressed a lot since that fight. Every aspect of the game: confidence, ability, conditioning – I’ve worked so much harder at getting better and sacrificed so much. I’m looking at the people around me because they’ve sacrificed with me. JDS is a great fighter, but unfortunately, it’s going to be ‘And Still.’ I’m walking out the champ still.”