Anderson Silva Believes Conor McGregor ‘Has A Chance’ Against Floyd Mayweather

If there is any chance of a bout between reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather happening, you can almost guarantee it won’t be inside the Octagon.

The amount of publicity the two combat sports figures have garnered for the fantasy match-up is beyond significant. Mayweather recently claimed he offered McGregor $25 million for a boxing match while he gets $100 million for being on the “A-side.” “Notorious” responded by taking a jab at “Money’s” past domestic battery arrest.

UFC President Dana White offered both McGregor and Mayweather $25 million to compete in a boxing match. Mayweather called White a “f**king comedian” for the offer.

Former pound-for-pound great and future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva chimed in on the bout in an interview with MMAFighting.com. He isn’t ruling out McGregor in the boxing match:

“I think everybody has a chance. When you step inside (the ring) to fight, you have a chance. Of course if you’re fighting Mayweather, people would say ‘oh, McGregor won’t last a round,’ but we never know.”

“The Spider” ruled the roost at middleweight for seven years. He knows a thing or two about being on top of the mountain. Silva recently said that while McGregor is on top of his game, he isn’t perfect.

“He has flaws. We all have flaws. And his flaws are clear. He defends well, but he doesn’t have jiu-jitsu. The main thing is that he uses his movement and his opponent’s movement in his advantage. He never puts himself in uncomfortable positions. Everyone who fought him put themselves in uncomfortable positions and weren’t able to get back to comfortable positions again.”

Earlier today, the UFC announced Silva’s next bout inside the Octagon would be against Derek Brunson. The two will clash at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.