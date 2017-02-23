Anderson Silva Believes ‘Dream’ Bout Against Roy Jones Jr. is Possible

The buzz surrounding a bout between combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. appears to be heating up again.

Many athletes have already heard of super fight talks between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor and future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The original boxing vs. mixed martial arts (MMA) dream match-up was Jones and Silva.

Jones has heard talks of McGregor vs. Mayweather and he has proposed a co-main event. He has offered to fight “The Spider” on a “UFC Invasion” card. See the tweet for yourself:

Roy Jones vs Anderson Silva and Mayweather vs McGregor double headline card UFC invasion. Would be biggest event of all time period — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) February 23, 2017

Never one to back away from a challenge, Silva had a response. The longest reigning UFC champion in the promotion’s history appears to welcome the fight. Here’s what he had to say:

All a dream needs to be accomplished is someone who believes that it can be done. #JonesJrVSSilva #SilvaVSJonesJr @RealRoyJonesJr — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) February 23, 2017

Silva is coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY earlier this month. The fight served as the co-main event for UFC 208. It was Silva’s first win since 2012.

Jones last fought this past Friday night (Feb. 17) inside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. Jones defeated Bobby Gunn via TKO in the eighth round. It was his third straight win. The 74-fight boxing veteran is the current WBF cruiserweight champion.