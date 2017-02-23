Anderson Silva Believes ‘Dream’ Bout Against Roy Jones Jr. is Possible

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anderson Silva
Image via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The buzz surrounding a bout between combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. appears to be heating up again.

Many athletes have already heard of super fight talks between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor and future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The original boxing vs. mixed martial arts (MMA) dream match-up was Jones and Silva.

Jones has heard talks of McGregor vs. Mayweather and he has proposed a co-main event. He has offered to fight “The Spider” on a “UFC Invasion” card. See the tweet for yourself:

Never one to back away from a challenge, Silva had a response. The longest reigning UFC champion in the promotion’s history appears to welcome the fight. Here’s what he had to say:

Silva is coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY earlier this month. The fight served as the co-main event for UFC 208. It was Silva’s first win since 2012.

Jones last fought this past Friday night (Feb. 17) inside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. Jones defeated Bobby Gunn via TKO in the eighth round. It was his third straight win. The 74-fight boxing veteran is the current WBF cruiserweight champion.

LATEST NEWS

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Believes ‘Dream’ Bout Against Roy Jones Jr. is Possible

0
The buzz surrounding a bout between combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. appears to be heating up again. Many athletes have already...
Scott Holtzman

Scott Holtzman on Trash Talkers: ‘I Want My Fighting to do The Talking’

0
Scott Holtzman isn't opposed to trash talking, but he prefers to prove himself with actions. Holtzman is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight who is...
Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley Was ‘Hoping’ to Face Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 179

0
Bobby Lashley wants a crack at Fedor Emelianenko before "The Last Emperor" calls it quits for good. Emelianenko was supposed to meet Matt Mitrione in...
Nate Diaz

Joe Rogan Feels Booking Diaz Brothers at UFC 209 Would’ve Generated 2 Million PPV...

0
Could Nick and Nate Diaz have drawn two million pay-per-view (PPV) buys for UFC 209? Joe Rogan thinks so. The main event of UFC 209...
Nikita Krylov

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov Signs With Eurasia Fight Nights

0
If you thought Nikita Krylov would find work quickly, you were right. During Eurasia Fight Nights' (EFN) Global 59 event, the promotion announced they have...