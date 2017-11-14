Anderson Silva Breaks Silence Regarding Failed Drug Test

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva finally broke his silence following the release of his failed drug test.

Silva, who was scheduled to meet Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122 later this month in China, faces a possible lengthy suspension with his being his second failed test.

At 42 years old, Silva wrote on social media that he competes “not because of fame or money, it’s because I love to fight.

“So no matter what happens from now on, nothing changes,” he said. “My plans are the same. Nothing has changed.”

Following a 2015 fight with Nick Diaz, Silva tested positive for two steroids and was suspended for a year.