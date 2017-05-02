Anderson Silva Claims he Was Promised GSP Fight When he Signed His Last Contract

Anderson Silva isn’t thrilled with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment.

“The Spider” recently made it clear that he isn’t interested in competing anymore if he doesn’t get an interim middleweight title shot at UFC 212. Silva wants to fight Yoel Romero inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.

Not only did Silva express his frustration with not getting an interim title bout, but he’s also upset at what he claims to be a broken promise to fight Georges St-Pierre (via MMAFighting.com):

“When I signed my last contract, Dana White and Lorenzo say ‘OK, when Georges St-Pierre is back, you go and fight super fight, you and Georges St-Pierre.’ I don’t know what happened. Nothing happened. Georges St-Pierre is back to fight and back to fight for the belt. It’s terrible. It don’t make sense. I know it’s a f*cking business, but I’m working hard for a long time. Georges St-Pierre goes back and fights for the belt. I win my fight in London against Bisping. Why no putting me for fight with Bisping? I don’t care for the belt, but I won the fight in London. Why no put me in the fight, because Georges no ready for fight with Bisping. What the f*ck is going on?”