Anderson Silva Claims He’s Off The UFC 212 Card

If Anderson Silva is to be believed, he is off the UFC 212 card.

Silva was originally set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3. Gastelum was pulled from the card due to a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Rumors surfaced regarding “The Spider’s” opponent. Names such as Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero were thrown out.

Last week, Silva went on a rant and claimed he’d be done if he wasn’t given an interim middleweight title shot at UFC 212. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White said he wouldn’t be granting Silva’s request.

In a recent Instagram chat, Silva said he’s off the UFC 212 card (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I really wanted to fight in Brazil, my country, but it’s not going to happen. I want to apologize for this. I really wanted to fight here, but it didn’t happen. I think I was hurt in this, but that’s it.”

Furthermore, the once dominant 185-pounder claimed he is now done and that the UFC has disrespected him and his legacy.

“I’m very disappointed. The guys don’t respect my legacy, don’t respect my story in the sport. I don’t know. I’m done.”