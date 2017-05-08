Anderson Silva Claims He’s Off The UFC 212 Card

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anderson Silva
Image Credit: Getty Images

If Anderson Silva is to be believed, he is off the UFC 212 card.

Silva was originally set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3. Gastelum was pulled from the card due to a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Rumors surfaced regarding “The Spider’s” opponent. Names such as Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero were thrown out.

Last week, Silva went on a rant and claimed he’d be done if he wasn’t given an interim middleweight title shot at UFC 212. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White said he wouldn’t be granting Silva’s request.

In a recent Instagram chat, Silva said he’s off the UFC 212 card (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I really wanted to fight in Brazil, my country, but it’s not going to happen. I want to apologize for this. I really wanted to fight here, but it didn’t happen. I think I was hurt in this, but that’s it.”

Furthermore, the once dominant 185-pounder claimed he is now done and that the UFC has disrespected him and his legacy.

“I’m very disappointed. The guys don’t respect my legacy, don’t respect my story in the sport. I don’t know. I’m done.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

UFC 211 Embeddedvideo

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘I Got Some F*cking Awesome Sh*t’

0
The first episode of UFC 211 Embedded is here. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets episode one started. She enjoys a...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Claims He’s Off The UFC 212 Card

0
If Anderson Silva is to be believed, he is off the UFC 212 card. Silva was originally set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Says Fighters Need to Speak up on Issues With UFC

0
Nate Diaz feels fighters get out what they put in. Diaz hasn't been shy in expressing his feelings about how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve on Stipe Miocic-Junior Dos Santos: ‘I Think Miocic’s Gonna Win’

0
Stefan Struve has shared the Octagon with both combatants for Saturday's UFC 211 main event in heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior...
Marco Ruas

Marco Ruas: ‘I Think There’s Politics’ Involved in The UFC Hall of Fame

0
Marco Ruas isn't exactly gung-ho over the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Hall of Fame selection process. Ruas will forever be in the history books of...
video

UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland Secures Brett Johns vs. Mitch Gagnon

0
The UFC's second trip to Scotland has secured another fight, as bantamweights Brett Johns and Mitch Gagnon will square off. Gagnon, a 32-year-old from Canada,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler Wants People to Say ‘Man, That Guy is Something Special’

0
Michael Chandler's goal is to be recognized as a gem in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While Chandler has already built up quite...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones’ Mistakes Led to Fans Relating to Him

0
Daniel Cormier is happy with live crowds booing him and cheering Jon Jones. Cormier, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
UFC 211video

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 211 Countdown

0
The time has almost arrived for UFC 211. This Saturday night (May 13), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to pay-per-view (PPV). UFC 211 takes...
Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira Wants Marion Reneau Next: ‘I Want to Fight Tough Opponents’

0
Ketlen Vieira wants her next challenge to be against Marion Reneau. Vieira is an undefeated women's bantamweight prospect. She's gone 2-0 since entering the Ultimate...