Anderson Silva Wants Fight With “Dwarf” Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva is arguably the greatest fighter in the history of MMA. Could a bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor be a possibility in the future?

All things considered, a resounding “no” would probably be the answer.

First of all, Anderson Silva’s last fight was at 205 lbs against reigning Light-Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, while Conor McGregor fought at a meagre 155lbs [in comparison]. Regardless, Silva sees the challenge as within the realms of possibility. ‘The Spider’ name dropped The SBG man in a recent interview with Planet SporTV in Brazil.

“Now I’m an old man, I’m starting to challenge everyone,” Silva told Planet SporTV. “Oh, I want to hit that dwarf … what is the boy’s name really … McGregor. It is not provocation. It’s just that I forgot [his name], I’m old. I have this urge to test myself against him. I think he’s a guy who has an unusual ability.”

Silva is best known as a middleweight, while McGregor is a lightweight who has fought the majority of his UFC fights at featherweight. While not exactly impossible (McGregor fought Nate Diaz twice in 2016 just 15 pounds below the middleweight threshold at welterweight), it does not seem likely that the fight would be made. The gulf in weight, plus the fact that McGregor is yet to defend a title despite winning two in the UFC, makes for priorities beyond what would need to be some form of a catchweight, marquee fight. Chances of a “red panty night” look slim for this particular Brazilian.

Silva, now 41, will fight next against middleweight upstart Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn. Brunson has seen victory in five of his last six bouts, and will offer a serious threat to Silva’s desire to stay in the fight game. The legend has 0 wins, 4 losses and 1 “NC” in his last 5 fights, with many suggesting he is tarnishing his legacy by insisting on competing well passed his prime. If big money fights are what Silva desires, however, than McGregor is the man to pursue.