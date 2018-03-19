Anderson Silva Eyes Comeback Despite USADA Troubles

Anderson Silva is still on the road to a comeback even though things aren’t looking too great.

Silva was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum back in November in China. Those plans went awry when “The Spider” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Silva was popped for synthetic testosterone, methyltestosterone, and a diuretic. Back in 2015, Silva was suspended for use of Drostanolone and Androstane.

“The Spider’s” current and past failed drug tests could put his professional mixed martial arts career in jeopardy. A report surfaced last month claiming that Silva is prepared to retire if he is suspended for two or more years. His team believes his past positive drug tests shouldn’t play a factor in USADA’s ruling.

In a recent interview with Global Esporte, Silva remained optimistic about his fighting future (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m happy with everything that I’ve conquered. Nothing is forever. I still have my UFC contract and I’m very happy with it. Only time will tell what’s next. I’m feeling well, I train everyday, I’m a healthy guy. Waiting is all there is to it. I’m still alive in the division and there may be a chance to fight for the title again.”

Many feel Silva has already tarnished his legacy. Former middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Michael Bisping have shared this opinion. Kelvin Gastelum also believes Silva has left an asterisk next to his accomplishments. “The Spider’s” team insists that tainted supplements are to blame.

Do you think we’ll ever see Anderson Silva compete in MMA again?