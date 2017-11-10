Anderson Silva Flagged by USADA, Removed From UFC Shanghai Card

As if the week in mixed martial arts couldn’t get anymore wild, Anderson Silva is in trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Silva was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The middleweight clash was set to take place on Nov. 25. That is no longer the case.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has revealed that they’ve been notified of Silva’s potential anti-doping violation. Check out the statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Anderson Silva of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 26, 2017. As a result, Silva has been provisionally suspended by USADA. Due to the proximity of Silva’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

This isn’t the first time “The Spider” has failed a drug test. Back in early 2015, his unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz was overturned after testing positive for Drostanolone and Androstane.